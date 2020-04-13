Sentinel police log for April 13

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police reported April 12 that in the past week, there have been multiple vehicles damaged at different locations in the borough. Police said rocks were used to break windows in an attempt to steal property from inside vehicles. All incidents have occurred in the overnight/early morning hours. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A 14-year-old boy from Newville was charged with burglary in connection with an incident in the 400 block of Mountain Road in Lower Mifflin Township that occurred sometime in March. Police said someone broke into a location and pried open an old computer tower, pulling the wires out, and damaging a door locking mechanism. Police identified the boy as the responsible party and filed charges.
- A 17-year-old Shippensburg boy faces charges after police said he vandalized Hopewell Township Park, damaging a metal trash can, at 3:40 p.m. March 26, police reported April 12.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
