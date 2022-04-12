 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for April 12

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Police are investigating a report of criminal mischief after someone used a BB gun with metal BBs to break a house window and a glass screen door on West Trindle Road in South Middleton Township sometime before 5:08 p.m. April 6. Police said the person firing the BB gun is believed to be driving a blue Subaru. Police seek information.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

