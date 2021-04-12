Sentinel police log for April 12

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Waren Mena, 28, of Carlisle, was charged with DUI highest rate and DUI general impairment, as well as summary traffic offenses, after a crash in the 200 block of Lincoln Street at 10:29 p.m. April 2. Police reported April 9 that Mena was the driver of the striking vehicle, and officers at the scene determined he was under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to booking and released on his own recognizance.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A Carlisle woman was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of South Middlesex Road in South Middleton Township at 3:47 p.m. April 10. Police said Laurie Newson, 55, was driving a 2016 Honda Fit south on South Middlesex Road when she left the right side of the road and struck a utility pole. She was transported to the hospital by Yellow Breeches EMS for possible injury.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.