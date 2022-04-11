Sentinel police log for April 11

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Rasheek Feaster, 42, of Harrisburg was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment following an incident that occurred around midnight on April 10. Police responded to the first block of West Ridge Street for a report of a domestic incident. Feaster, the caller, told police that a female in the home had struck him in the face, however upon investigation, police identified Feaster as the primary aggressor and determined that he was intoxicated. Police said Feaster struck the victim in the face with a bouquet of roses, causing injury. Then Feaster went to the kitchen where he gathered an aerosol can of oil, a lighter and cooking oil and told the victim, "you better get your son out of here, I'm going to burn the house down," police said. Feaster was arrested and taken to Cumberland County Prison where his bail is set at $5,000.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Two adults and a one-year-old child were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Holly Pike in South Middleton Township about 1:15 p.m. Saturday. Brian Brown, 55, of Carlisle was traveling south when he fell asleep behind the wheel and entered into the northbound lanes, striking the driver's side of a vehicle driven by Shaina Wilbur, 26, of Dillsburg. Wilber, along with her two passengers, Caleb Hollobaugh, 31, of Mount Holly Springs, and a one-year-old male, were transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center by Carlisle Barracks Fire Department QRS. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
- A motorcyclist was injured in a crash at 2:34 p.m. Sunday on Williams Grove Road in Monroe Township. Jeremy Bernardi, 32, of Gettysburg was transported to Holy Spirit via West Shore EMS when he failed to negotiate a right curve in the road traveling south and lost control of his motorcycle. Bernardi crossed through the northbound lane and exited the east berm of the road where he continued for about 50 feet before colliding with a bridge rail. After impact, the vehicle traveled south for roughly 100 feet before coming to a rest.
People are also reading…
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- The State Police Fire Marshal Unit is investigating a fire that left one person with injuries. The fire, whose origin has not been determined, occurred at a residence on the 3400 block of Susquehanna Trail in Watts Township. The interior of the single-family home and a nearby shed sustained "significant damage," police said.
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn