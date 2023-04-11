Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Police said two people and their dogs were injured after two separate dog attacks in the 800 block of Northern Spy Drive at about 7 p.m. April 8. Police said two dogs were running loose at the time and attacked two separate people who each had their own dogs when attacked. Both were injured, as were the dogs, including one severe injury. Police said the loose dogs were captured and returned to the residence where they began a quarantine process. The Pennsylvania State Dog Warden is handling the investigation.
- A juvenile from New Oxford was injured and transported by EMS for treatment after a two-vehicle crash at Gettysburg Pike and Fisher Road at about 6 p.m. April 10. Police said a Chevy pick-up truck was stopped at the intersection waiting to turn left onto Fisher Road when a Buick sedan crested the hill and crashed into the back of the truck. The juvenile was in the Buick. Police did not release the names of the drivers or severity of injury in the crash.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Police reported April 10 that Marlin Lawrence Comp, 70, of Enola, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and terroristic threats following an incident at 2:26 p.m. March 5 in the 1000 block of Teakwood Lane. Police said a man later identified as Comp pointed a pistol at a person. He was arrested without incident and released on his own recognizance. Comp waived his preliminary hearing April 5.