Sentinel police log for April 10

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Nathan A. McGill, 34, of Newville, was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit with suspected serious injuries after a crash at 11:03 p.m. March 29 in West Pennsboro Township. Police said McGill was driving a 2001 Suzuki Marauder on Mount Rock Road when he swerved to avoid a deer. He crashed into a utility pole, injuring his left leg.
- Police are investigating an assault that occurred in the 800 block of Sandbank Road in Dickinson Township at 12:54 a.m. April 9. The victim reported being hit in the face by an unknown person at an unknown location.
- Dakota L. Dart, 27, of Manheim, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado north on I-81 near mile marker 40.2 in Dickinson Township when a Freightliner crossed into his lane as both vehicles were negotiating a left curve. The Freightliner damaged the left taillight of the truck and tore its fender off. The Freightliner didn't stop.
