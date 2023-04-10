Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Anthony Kevin Nance, 32, of Duncannon, was charged with misdemeanor stalking and summary harassment, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct after police were called to Carlisle High School for a suspicious man at about 9 a.m. Monday, April 3. Police identified the man as Nance and said he was acting "erratically" and was suspected of being under the influence of an unknown substance. Police said a female student reported that Nance followed her while she was walking to school and he grabbed his crotch area and attempted to speak with her. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $75,000 cash bail.
- Police reported April 9 that Richard Eugene Lippert, 39, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony attempted robbery, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an incident at about 3:30 p.m. March 25 in the 700 block of South West Street. Police said Lippert used a parking stake to hit a person in an attempt to take money. He was arrested and arraigned March 25. Bail was initially set at $15,000 cash, but Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Birbeck changed the bail to $15,000 unsecured, and Lippert was released.
- Police reported April 9 that Jeremy Gouse, 49, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest, open lewdness and disorderly conduct, as well as summary public drunkenness after he was found intoxicated and "acting disorderly" without clothes on in the 100 block of West South Street at 10:45 a.m. March 12. Police said Gouse resisted arrest, but was eventually taken into custody. Judge Jonathan Birbeck changed bail from $40,000 cash to unsecured, and Gouse was released from prison.
- Police reported April 9 that Jamie Wakefield, 39, of Newville, was charged with misdemeanor theft of mislaid property after a theft at Weis Markets at 7:15 a.m. March 8. Police said a cell phone that was left at one of the registers was stolen by Wakefield, who was subsequently arrested. She was released on her own recognizance, but she is wanted in two other Carlisle cases involving loitering in April and another theft of mislaid property and unauthorized use of an access device card that occurred in late March.
- Michael Scott Shearer, 59, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the first block of East Pomfret Street at 10:55 p.m. April 7. Police said Shearer assaulted a woman, allegedly punching her and pulling her hair, causing minor injury. Shearer was taken into custody and posted $500 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Dalton Jonathan Lee Barclay, 22, of Shippensburg, was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor agricultural vandalism, criminal mischief and recklessly endangering another person, as well as summary criminal trespass and disorderly conduct after police said he drove through the victim's field, damaging the field and crops at 12:20 a.m. March 27. Police said Barclay also intentionally struck the victim while he was inside his vehicle. Barclay was arraigned and later posted $10,000 cash bail.