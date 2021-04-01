Sentinel police log for April 1

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Alahad Armiya, 54, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with simple assault after an incident on March 6 when police were called to the 100 block of Frederick Avenue for an active fight. When they arrived, the fight was over, but officers talked to a victim who was injured during an argument.
- Deborah H. Stuber, 59, of Carlisle, was not injured in a crash at 7:56 a.m. March 31 on Interstate 81 in Hampden Township. Police said she was driving north in the center lane near mile marker 58.7 when a deer ran out in front of her 2009 Honda Civic. Stuber hit the deer, but was able to keep going until the car became disabled on the exit 61 offramp.
- Rocanne R. Onspaugh, 61, of Mechanicsburg suffered suspected minor injuries after a five-car crash on Interstate 83 in New Cumberland at 5:02 p.m. March 31. Police said David T. Schell, 53, of Enola, was driving north in the left lane near mile marker 40.9 in a 2013 Ford Expedition when he had to slow down because of a car ahead of him. In response, Andrew D. Shultz, 26, of Carlisle who was driving a 2010 Nissan Versa, James B. Okum, 53, of Camp Hill who was driving a 2012 Honda Pilot and Judah H. Flinchbaugh, 23, of Mechanicsburg who was driving a 2011 Ford Escape all slowed down. Onspaugh, who was driving a 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage, hit the back of Schultz's car causing a chain reaction with the cars in front of him. Three cars had to be towed from the scene.
- No one was injured in a five-car crash at 4:10 p.m. March 30 on I-83 southbound in Lemoyne. Police said David M. Clouser, 55, of Camp Hill, was driving a 2011 Toyota Sienna in the left lane when he had to slow down and come to a complete stop because of a car ahead of him. Jeffrey S. Lebo, 61, of Dillsburg, whi was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu, and Eric L. Garman, 38, who was driving a 2015 Honda Accord, both slowed their vehicles as well. Police said Clayton D. Wagner, 20, of Middletown was following too closely in his 2011 Volkswagen Jetta and lightly hit the back of Lebo's car. Patricia A. Crawford, 64, of Mechanicsburg was following Wagner too closely in her 2013 Hyundai Elantra and hit his car. That pushed Wagner's car into the car in front of him, causing a chain reaction with each car pushing into the one in front of it. Crawford's car had to be towed from the scene.
- Dwayne Chance, 30, of York, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, resisting arrest, recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence and other summary charges after police said he failed to pull over his 2007 Nissan Altima during an attempted traffic stop at 10:31 p.m. March 29 near mile marker 40.6 on I-83 southbound and led police on a pursuit. Chance crashed the vehicle and tried to run away.
- Naomi M. Silagyi, 31, of York, suffered suspected minor injuries after police said she lost control on the ramp from I-83 North to PA-581 West in Lemoyne at 2:42 a.m. March 28 and hit the concrete wall on the left shoulder of the road.
