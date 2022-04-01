 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for April 1

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Police reported Tuesday that overnight between March 25 and March 26 Fisher Park, located at 2000 Fisher Road in Mechanicsburg, was vandalized. Two windows were broken on a storage shed at the park, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)

  • One person was transported to to the hospital with a suspected minor injury after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south near mile marker 59.6 around 7:30 a.m. on March 23. Blake Deangelo, 23, of Harrisburg, was travelling in the right lane when he lost control of his vehicle which skidded sideways across the center and left lane. Deangelo's vehicle entered the vehicle, went airborn and rolled an unknown number of times before coming to a rest upside down in the left lane of Interstate 81 north. Hampden Township Fire Department, Hampden Township EMS, Life Lion EMS, PennDOT Beltway Safety Patrol and Wheeler's Towing responded to the scene and Deangelo was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center by Life Lion.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Police are investigating a March 26 report of criminal mischief that occurred at 11:44 p.m. on West York Road in Dickinson Township. The victim is a 69-year-old male from Carlisle.
  • Police received a report on March 23 that a 16-year-old female student at Boiling Springs High School was allegedly touched inappropriately by another student between 11:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. The incident occurred on Academy Street in South Middleton Township and the investigation remains ongoing.
  • One woman suffered what police suspect to be minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 6:34 a.m. Monday at the 200 Block of Walnut Bottom Road on the Interstate 81 north on ramp. Benjamin Ault, 26, was travelling north on Walnut Bottom Road when he entered the intersection with a steady yellow light. Xena Laughman, 22, of Orrstown, was travelling south and proceeded through the steady yellow light. Ault turned in front of Laughman, causing the crash. Laughman reported mouth pain but was not transported the hospital.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

