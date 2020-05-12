Sentinel area police log for May 12

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Jayden Galloway, 18, of Gardners, was charged with robbery, assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, theft by unlawful taking and harassment after an armed robbery and assault against a boy in Biddle Mission Park along East North Street on May 11. A 17-year-old was also taken into custody as a result of the incident. Galloway is being held in Cumberland County Prison on $65,000 bail.
- Kyle Feaser, 34, of Gardners, was charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and disorderly conduct after an incident at 12:18 a.m. May 11. Police said Feaser broke the window of a car and forcefully took the keys from the victim. He later returned to the scene and used the key to steal the vehicle. Police saw Feaser driving the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but Feaser fled.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Autumn Rhoads, 34, of Carlisle, was charged with simple assault after a May 7 incident on Vasilios Drive.
State Police at Carlisle (249-2121)
- No one was injured in a crash at 11:16 a.m. May 10 on Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 58.2 in Silver Spring Township. Police said Hussein Mazrawi, 24, of Cleveland, was driving a 2020 Freightliner in the right lane when he moved into the center lane. Brandon T. Wagner, 23, of Harrisburg, who was in the center lane, initially avoided a collision, but lost control to his vehicle and hit the truck in doing so. The vehicles came to rest blocking the center and right lanes.
- David A. Brandt, 55, Of Mechanicsburg, was taken to UPMC Pinnacle West Shore after a crash at 5:11 p.m. May 9. Police said Brandt was driving a 2015 Dodge Caravan on West Lisburn Road near South Locust Point Road. He swerved to avoid a car making a right turn from South Locust Point Road, hit an embankment and came to rest in a field.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
