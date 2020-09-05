Police log for Sept. 5

• A Carlisle area woman was injured following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Trindle and Horner roads in South Middleton Township around 5:46 p.m. Sept. 3. Police say Alicia A. Liberator, 26, was driving a 2014 Ford Fiesta east on Trindle Road when her vehicle rear-ended a 2018 Chevrolet CK2500 pick-up truck driven by Robert M. Maxwell, 35, of New Bloomfield. Police say the truck was slowing to make a left turn onto Horner Road. Liberator suffered a minor injury but was not transported to the hospital. Maxwell was not injured.