Police log for Sept. 5

State Police in Carlisle (717-249-2121)
• A Carlisle area woman was injured following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Trindle and Horner roads in South Middleton Township around 5:46 p.m. Sept. 3. Police say Alicia A. Liberator, 26, was driving a 2014 Ford Fiesta east on Trindle Road when her vehicle rear-ended a 2018 Chevrolet CK2500 pick-up truck driven by Robert M. Maxwell, 35, of New Bloomfield. Police say the truck was slowing to make a left turn onto Horner Road. Liberator suffered a minor injury but was not transported to the hospital. Maxwell was not injured.
