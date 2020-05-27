Police: York County woman kept grandmother's body in freezer while collecting Social Security

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A York County woman faces charges after police said she kept her grandmother's body in a freezer while collecting Social Security payments.

Cynthia Carolyn Black, 61, was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, as well as misdemeanor abuse of a corpse in connection with an investigation that started on Feb. 7, 2019.

State Police at York said they were dispatched to the first block of Kralltown Road in Warrington Township in February 2019 for the report of human remains in the freezer. Through DNA testing, police determined that the body belonged to Glenora Delahay.

Police said Black, Delahay's granddaughter, reported that she found her grandmother dead in their Ardmore home in

March 2004, but her family needed the income that Delahay received from Social Security.

Black said she carried her grandmother's body to the basement, placed it in a freezer and transported the freezer from Ardmore to Dillsburg in 2007. The Social Security income was then used to pay the mortgage.

An arrest warrant for Black was issued Tuesday, and she was taken into custody Wednesday, according to police.