Police: Woman took vehicle, dragged owner who attempted to stop her in Upper Allen

A woman has been charged with aggravated assault after Upper Allen Township Police said she dragged the owner of a vehicle while she drove away from the scene Sunday.

Tesla Wetzel, 25, of Brogue, Pennsylvania, was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, unauthorized use of a vehicle, DUI general impairment and driving while license is suspended/revoked, as well as summary harassment, after an incident Sunday in the 500 block of McCormick Road.

Police were dispatched to the scene at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday for an active disturbance. Police determined that Wetzel attempted to drive a vehicle that was parked along the road without the permission of the owner.

When the man attempted to stop her from taking his vehicle, Wetzel drove away from the scene in an attempt to release him from the vehicle, dragging him in the process.

The man suffered "significant lacerations" to his back, according to police. He was treated at the scene.

Police located Wetzel a short time later in the vehicle, and she was arrested without incident.

Wetzel was arraigned and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23.