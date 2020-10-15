Police: Woman threatened customer at Dollar Tree in Lower Allen Township

Lower Allen Township Police are looking for a woman who they say threatened to beat another woman and slit her throat after they both shopped at the Dollar Tree off Hartzdale Drive.

Police said they were dispatched to the store to investigate the incident that happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Police said a victim reported being in the checkout at the store when another woman in line became irate over the cashier not moving fast enough.

The victim said she approached the woman in the parking lot to encourage her since she still looked upset, but the other woman was angered by that.

The woman threatened to beat the woman "for everyone to see in the parking lot" and also threatened to slit her throat while also lunging at her, according to police.

Police said the suspect is white with dark hair and is possibly in her 30s. She was wearing pink yoga pants and a pink, white and black striped shirt.

She is believed to have gotten into an older model Ford or Mercury sedan that is tan or gold in color, based on the victim's report, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspect to contact them at 717-975-7575.