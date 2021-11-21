Police: Woman stole two vehicles, one of which was burned in barn fire in Penn Township

A Dauphin County woman faces charges after State Police at Carlisle said she ended up stealing two vehicles and led police on a high-speed pursuit.

Chontelle Melissa Shirk, 40, of Dauphin, was charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking, burglary, fleeing police, flight to avoid apprehension and driving on a suspended or revoked license after an incident that started at 2:34 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Target in South Middleton Township.

Police said Shirk was in her friend's car when she threatened the friend, forced her to get out of the vehicle and stole the vehicle. Shirk then sped away in the Target parking lot, nearly striking multiple pedestrians, according to police.

Shirk was spotted in a number of locations in Penn Township "acting in a strange manner" before the stolen vehicle was found in a barn fire on Lebo Road. The State Police fire marshal is still investigating the barn fire.

Shirk's dog, which was in the vehicle at the time of the theft, was located near the barn.

Police said Shirk later entered a garage of a residence on Deer Ridge Lane, less than a mile away from the fire, and stole a Jeep Compass.

She was spotted in the second vehicle on Route 114, and police initiated a pursuit that involved speeds of more than 100 mph.

Shirk surrendered in the area of Lambs Gap Road and was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

She was arraigned on the charges Saturday morning and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $40,000 cash bail.

Though Silver Spring Township Police did not issue information, the department also charged Shirk with burglary, kidnapping, criminal trespass, stalking, criminal mischief, loitering, disorderly conduct and harassment in connection with an incident that also took place Friday. Bail in that case was set at $50,000 cash.