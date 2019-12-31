Mount Holly Springs Police are searching for a woman they say has been retaliating against two witnesses in a criminal case filed against her in March.
Police said they are trying to locate Tanya Greiman, 60, on new charges of felony stalking and retaliation against a witness and misdemeanor harassment, which were filed on Dec. 4.
Greiman was previously charged in March with felony interference with the custody of children and misdemeanor stalking and harassment after police said she made a false sexual exploitation complaint to Cumberland County Children & Youth Services.
Police said that since that time, Greiman has been charged on two occasions for harassment and retaliation against two witnesses. The first set of charges was filed in May and the second set in December.
Police said Greiman has been staying with family in Boiling Springs and Newville, as well as at a child's residence in York.
Police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them at 717-486-7615.