Police: Woman pepper sprayed man, forced him to withdraw money from ATM in Carlisle

A Carlisle woman faces a number of charges after police said she pepper sprayed a man whom she forced to withdraw money from an ATM last week.

Shanda Mae Delp, 22, was charged with felony kidnap to facilitate a felony and robbery, misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime, unauthorized access device use, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with an incident on April 1.

Carlisle Police said they were dispatched to the 400 block of North Hanover Street for the report of a robbery on April 1. A man reported that he was pepper sprayed, assaulted and forced to withdraw money from an ATM. The man also reported that items were stolen from his residence.

Delp was arrested by police and arraigned later that same day. Bail was initially set at $10,000 monetary, but that was later changed by Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Birbeck to $10,000 unsecured.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 6.