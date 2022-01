Carlisle Police say they are looking for two people after one of them hit a store employee Monday.

Police said a man and a woman entered the Carroll Fuel Mart off North Hanover Street, and they became upset when their payment was declined.

Police said both caused a disturbance, and the woman struck the store employee during the incident.

Police said the two people left on foot, and ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-243-5252.