Police: Woman charged in stolen vehicles and barn fire incident tried to escape during transport from hospital

A Dauphin County woman who was arrested after a series of incidents involving two stolen vehicles and a barn fire faces more charges after State Police at Carlisle said she tried to escape while being transported from a hospital back to Cumberland County Prison.

Chontelle Melissa Shirk, 40, of Dauphin, was charged Friday with felony escape, aggravated assault and disarming a law enforcement officer, as well as misdemeanor simple assault and recklessly endangering another person after an incident at 4:50 p.m. Nov. 21 - two days after her arrest for a number of incidents spanning the county.

Police allege that Shirk planned to escape the prison and concocted a lie about being injured from her previous arrests. She requested to be transported to a hospital beside UPMC Carlisle - the closest to Cumberland County Prison.

Police said she was transported to Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center where multiple tests came back negative for injuries.

While en route back to the prison, police said Shirk was able to remove part of her waist restraint and jump through the safety partition. She grabbed the steering wheel while prison guards were driving at about 50 mph on Route 322 in Swatara Township, according to police.

Police said Shirk also struck a guard and attempted to grab his firearm. The guards deployed pepper spray, but Shirk took some of the spray from her face and wiped it on one of the guards.

The corrections officers were able to pull over safely and notified Swatara Township Police, who assisted them in regaining control of Shirk, according to State Police.

One of the guards suffered multiple bruises in the incident.

Shirk was transported back to Cumberland County Prison, and bail was set at $50,000 after an arraignment on the new charges.

Shirk was already in prison on charges of robbery, theft of motor vehicles, flight to avoid apprehension, stalking and kidnapping stemming from a number of incidents on Nov. 19. Police previously reported that Shirk had stolen a friend's vehicle in South Middleton Township, fled to Penn Township, stole another vehicle while the other burned in a barn fire, before eventually being caught. She also faced charges on incidents that occurred in Silver Spring Township the same day.

She waived her right to a preliminary hearing on those earlier charges on Dec. 1, and a formal arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 7.

A preliminary hearing on the latest charges is scheduled for Dec. 13.