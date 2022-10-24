Police: Woman armed with rifle intended to hold pastor hostage at South Middleton church

A Harrisburg woman wearing body armor and carrying a loaded rifle may have intended to hold a pastor hostage Sunday morning, State Police at Carlisle reported in its affidavit of probable cause.

Amber Leiann Espigh, 31, of Harrisburg, faces charges of felony risking catastrophe, unlawful body armor, harassment, firearms not to be carried without a license, carrying a loaded weapon, criminal mischief and terroristic threats, as well as misdemeanor simple assault, disorderly conduct and defiant trespass in connection with the incident Sunday morning at Bethel Assembly of God Church off the Holly Pike in South Middleton Township.

Police reported in an affidavit that Espigh arrived at the church in camouflage tactical pants and body armor with a loaded rifle magazine attached. She had been seen kicking a sign outside and was asked to leave the property multiple times.

A victim reported that Espigh refused to leave, put a round in the chamber of the rifle and pointed it at him, and then pointed the firearm at numerous other people while standing in front of the church, according to the affidavit. The church went into a lockdown and police later arrived at the scene.

A responding trooper reported that Espigh indicated she was at the church because of a "possible crime occurring," and that she was checking the church for a priest, the affidavit said. Once Espigh found the person she was looking for, she was going to hold him hostage, and police also indicated in their criminal complaint that she may have intended to also hold a nurse hostage.

According to the affidavit, police got her consent to search her vehicle, and police found a Walther PPS 9mm pistol, for which she did not have a license to carry.

Espigh was arrested and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.