Police: Victim shot at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg

Mechanicsburg Police are looking for two men after a shooting at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Park Sunday evening.

Police said they were dispatched to the 300 block of North York Street at 8:40 p.m. Sunday for a shooting victim. When officers arrived, they determined the shooting had happened at the park.

The victim told police he was in the park when he was confronted by two men, according to police. One man brandished a gun and demanded the person empty his pockets.

At some point, one of the men fired the gun, striking the victim in the leg, according to police. Both suspects then fled the park.

Police said the suspects are described as black men in their 20s who are about 6 feet tall and thin, with one having facial hair.

Police said the victim's injury is not considered life-threatening.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-691-3300.