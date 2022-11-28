 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Vehicle shot multiple times in East Pennsboro Township road rage incident

East Pennsboro Township Police said a vehicle was shot multiple times during a possible road rage incident in the township Saturday.

Police said a victim's vehicle was shot numerous time by an unknown male around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on East Penn Drive at Magaro Road in the area of Adams Ricci Park.

Police said the male who was driving a black SUV and turned onto 21st Street in Camp Hill from 32nd Street while coming from the Harvey Taylor Bridge bypass.

The victim's vehicle drove behind the suspect when turning from 32nd Street from the opposite direction onto 21st Street. The suspect's vehicle continued north on East Penn Drive toward Wertzville Road when shots were fired.

Police ask anyone in the vicinity to check any and all cameras, and anyone with information can contact the East Pennsboro Township Police at 717-732-3633.

