Police: Vehicle shot multiple times in East Pennsboro Township possible road rage incident

East Pennsboro Township Police said a vehicle was shot multiple times during a possible road rage incident in the township Saturday.

Police said the vehicle was shot numerous time by an unknown male around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on East Penn Drive at Magaro Road near Adams Ricci Park.

Police said the shooter was driving a black SUV and turned onto 21st Street in Camp Hill from 32nd Street while coming from the Harvey Taylor Bridge bypass.

The victim's vehicle drove behind the gunman when turning from 32nd Street from the opposite direction onto 21st Street. The gunman's vehicle continued north on East Penn Drive toward Wertzville Road when shots were fired.

Police ask anyone in the vicinity to check any cameras, and anyone with information can contact the East Pennsboro Township Police at 717-732-3633.