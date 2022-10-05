Police: Upper Allen man pointed gun at teen's head

An Upper Allen Township man was arrested after Newberry Township Police in York County said he pointed a gun at a teenager's head.

Aaron David Babner, 30, was charged with felony altering identification on a firearm and misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault, firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of a weapon following an incident on Oct. 1 in Newberry Township.

Township police said that following a verbal argument, Babner retrieved a firearm from his vehicle, approached a 16-year-old girl and pressed the gun to the back of her head. Babner then fled the scene, but he was identified by officers after several witnesses provided a description of him and his vehicle.

Babner was taken into custody, and a search of his Upper Allen Township residence revealed a firearm in a hidden compartment with the serial number obliterated. Upper Allen Township Police assisted Newberry Township Police in the investigation.

Babner was arraigned and remains in York County Prison on $10,000 cash bail.