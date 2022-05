Carlisle Police are looking for a man they say stole $600 worth of cigarettes from a convenience store Monday evening.

Police said they were dispatched at 5:35 p.m. Monday to the first block of West North Street for a report of theft. Police said a Black man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, balaclava and gym shorts took multiple cartons of cigarettes valued at $600.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this case to call them at 717-243-5252.