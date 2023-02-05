New Cumberland Borough Police reported that an undetonated explosive device believed to be from the World War II era was discovered Sunday morning in the 500 block of Brandt Avenue.

State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section responded to the scene and took possession of the device for further analysis, according to police.

Police said several residents were displaced for a short period of time until the device was safely moved from the scene.

New Cumberland Fire Department assisted with traffic control until the incident was cleared.