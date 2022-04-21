Police: Two victims of I-81 fatal snow squall crash last month in Schuylkill County were from Carlisle

State Police in Schuylkill County on Thursday identified the six victims killed in a March 28 snow squall crash on Interstate 81, and two of those victims are from Carlisle.

Police said Rita Matos, 40, and Edward Ramos, 43, both from Carlisle, were among those killed in the crash.

Others identified Thursday include Terri Stull, 56, and Douglas Teeter, 57, of Lexington, Massachusetts; William Douglas, 69, of Pine Grove, West Virginia; and Domingo Diaz, 66, of Brooklyn, New York.

Police reported earlier this month that officials had been mostly sure about the identity of the victims but had sought genetic material from family members to be sure about the remains. Schuylkill County Deputy Coroner Albert Barnes told the Associated Press that all of those who died were found in a group of vehicles that were on fire and had been burned beyond recognition.

The six had been killed in the March 28 I-81 crash near the Minersville exit that involved 80 vehicles - 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles. The crash occurred after a snow squall hit the area and limited visibility on the highway.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

