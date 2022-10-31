Police: Two vehicles stolen at Messiah University and others unlawfully entered Monday

Upper Allen Police said two vehicles were stolen at Messiah University Monday morning.

Police responded to a report of the two stolen vehicles as well as several others that had been unlawfully entered early Monday morning.

Police said the vehicles stolen were:

2018 white Ford Explorer, Pennsylvania registration: KWB9730; VIN: 1FM5K8DH8JGC67566

2013 Gray Ford Fusion, Pennsylvania registration: KHA8613; VIN: 3FA6P0H74DR377031

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are asked to call 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-8273. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting: www.upperallenpolice.com

Police said residents should lock their vehicles and avoid storing valuables inside.