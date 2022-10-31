 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police: Two vehicles stolen at Messiah University and others unlawfully entered Monday

  • Updated
  • 0

Upper Allen Police said two vehicles were stolen at Messiah University Monday morning.

Police responded to a report of the two stolen vehicles as well as several others that had been unlawfully entered early Monday morning.

Police said the vehicles stolen were:

2018 white Ford Explorer, Pennsylvania registration: KWB9730; VIN: 1FM5K8DH8JGC67566

2013 Gray Ford Fusion, Pennsylvania registration: KHA8613; VIN: 3FA6P0H74DR377031

Car theft has continued to skyrocket even after lockdown. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are asked to call 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-8273. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting: www.upperallenpolice.com

Police said residents should lock their vehicles and avoid storing valuables inside.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Oct. 28

Sentinel police log for Oct. 28

Today's police log include retail theft charges and an investigation into damaged property in Silver Spring Township that officers believe was motivated by hate.

Sentinel police log for Oct. 24

Sentinel police log for Oct. 24

Today's Sentinel police log includes an arrest in a short police pursuit in Carlisle and an unknown person running over Halloween decorations in South Middleton.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Costume contest has pet owners dressing with their furry companions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News