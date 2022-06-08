 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Two shot with pellet gun in Walmart parking lot in Silver Spring Township

Walmart pellet gun shooting

Silver Spring Township Police are looking for this vehicle in connection with a pellet gun shooting in the parking lot of Wegmans on June 1.

 provided by Silver Spring Township Police

Silver Spring Township Police reported Monday that two people were shot with a pellet gun earlier this month in what may be related to a viral Tik Tok challenge.

Police said at 6:32 p.m. June 1, two people were shot with small orange pellets in the Walmart parking lot off the Carlisle Pike. Police said the pellets are believed to be gel beads and may be related to the "Orbeez" Tik Tok challenge.

NPR reported in March about the social media trend gaining traction, posing dangers and resulting in arrests. The challenge involves the soft gel Orbeez balls, which some fire at people with a gel-ball gun or an airsoft gun.

Silver Spring Township Police said the people involved in this incident left in a white vehicle, which is believed to be an older Volkswagen Jetta or Passat. The vehicle was reported to have a loud muffler that possibly backfired as it drove by.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Sgt. Butler at 717-697-0607, ext. 2009.

