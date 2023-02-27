Two men are awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania after what State Police call a "grandparent scam" that involved a Perry County victim last week.

Alfonso Manuel Montero-Perez, 29, of Bronx, New York, and Rafael Humberto Recio-Santana, 40, of New Brunswick, New Jersey, were charged with felony attempted theft by deception and conspiracy of theft following an investigation that started last week.

State Police at Newport said they received a call from an 86-year-old woman who reported losing $25,000 through a scam. She reported that she received phone calls that said her grandson had arrest warrants out of Pittsburgh and she was instructed to send money to help.

At the time she talked to police, they said she had already withdrawn $10,000 and another $15,000 and sent the money with drivers on a rideshare service.

Police then worked with the woman to contact the suspected scammers to tell them she had more money to send, and they arranged for another rideshare service to deliver the money.

The driver arrived at the victim's home and took possession of the package, telling her that the destination was in New Jersey, according to police.

Police then made contact with the driver, whom they said was an unknowing participant in the scam. The driver agreed to assist police, who accompanied him to the location in New Jersey.

Police said Montero-Perez and Recio-Santana were awaiting the cash delivery at the drop-off location, and they were both taken into custody without incident by New Jersey State Police.

Police said the investigation continues as they await extradition to Pennsylvania. Police thanked New Jersey State Police and the rideshare driver for their assistance in the investigation.

Police also warned residents to be aware of scams, including this type of "grandparent scam." Police said the victim's information, as well as information of family members, are commonly used by scammers in attempt to make the claims appear credible.

Police suggests residents take extra steps to verify any claims made by scammers and to never give out personal information or money to anyone they don't trust.