Police transport driver to hospital after leading them on chase in South Middleton

A Harrisburg man whom police said led them on a vehicle and foot chase last week in South Middleton Township got help from responding police who transported him to the hospital after his vehicle crashed.

Kyerie Moore, 21, was charged with felony fleeing, misdemeanor DUI controlled substance, recklessly endangering another person and resisting arrest, as well as with a number of summary traffic offenses, after the April 23 incident, State Police at Carlisle reported Tuesday.

Police said Moore was fleeing from police at a high rate of speed in a 2020 Mazda CX-5 on West Trindle Road, when he got to the area of Carlton Avenue in South Middleton Township. He attempted to turn left, but failed to make a turn, striking a tree in the front yard of a home in the 2000 block of West Trindle Road.

Moore and his passenger, Draquan Germaine, 20, of Harrisburg, fled the scene on foot, but police apprehended both men.

Moore suffered injuries of unknown severity in the crash, and police transported him to UPMC Carlisle for treatment.

Germaine was not injured but was cited with summary offenses for leaving the scene of the crash.

Moore remains in Cumberland County Prison on $30,000 cash bail.