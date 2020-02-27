Police: Tractor-trailer driver stole about $300 worth of diesel fuel from parked truck

Carlisle Police are looking for the driver and the company owning this tractor-trailer after a diesel fuel theft from a parked truck on Feb. 25.

Carlisle Police are looking for the driver of a tractor-trailer after the suspect stole diesel fuel from a parked truck.

Police said they are both looking to identify the driver and the company that owns the tractor-trailer after reviewing security camera footage on Logistics Drive in Carlisle on Tuesday.

Police said the driver was seen on security cameras stealing about $300 worth of diesel fuel from the tanks of a parked truck.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-243-5252.

