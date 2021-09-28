Police: Three teens who ran away from Mechanicsburg home have been located

Three teen girls who police said ran away from their home in Mechanicsburg last week have been located.

The Mechanicsburg Borough Police Department said Tuesday the girls were located and "their custody has been turned over to an agency with Cumberland County and they are currently being cared for and safe."

Police said investigations into where the three girls were located and possible criminal charges are ongoing.

Police said on Sept. 22 they were looking for Trinity Stauffer-Farrell, 15; Destiny Farrell, 14; and Hailey Farrell, 13. All three girls are about 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds, after they did not return to their residence in the first block of South High Street on Sept. 13.

Police said the girls were not believed to be in danger, though they refused to return home.