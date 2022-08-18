Police: Three pigs fell out of livestock hauler on I-81 in Dauphin County Thursday morning

Traffic was temporarily stopped on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County Thursday morning after three pigs fell out of a livestock hauler, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police said the rear gate of the hauler broke at about 7:10 a.m. Thursday as it was traveling around mile marker 77 of I-81 north in Dauphin County. Three pigs fell onto the highway, though the driver of the hauler was able to park at a rest area before more pigs fell out.

Due to injuries to the pigs and safety concerns, police said the pigs that fell out were euthanized.

Because of the incident, traffic was temporarily stopped while troopers were at the scene, causing some traffic delays. Police said there were no crashes or human injuries during the incident.