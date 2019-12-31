Lower Allen Township Police seek to identify three people they say used a credit card from a wallet that was misplaced at Walmart in the township last week.
Police said a woman reported that she believes she left her wallet at Walmart about 10 p.m. Dec. 27, and she was later notified that her credit card had been used to purchase gas in Harrisburg.
Police received surveillance from Walmart and saw the woman's wallet drop from her pocket while she was leaving the store. She was immediately followed out by three people, one of which whom picked up the wallet.
Police said all three followed her in the parking lot, but they instead left in their vehicle, a white Ford Taurus.
Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact them at 717-975-7575.