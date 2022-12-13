 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Three people threatened, pistol-whipped clerk in armed robbery at Speedway in North Middleton Township

  • Updated
North Middleton robbery

North Middleton Township Police are looking for these three people after an armed robbery at Speedway Saturday morning.

 provided by North Middleton Township Police

North Middleton Township Police said they are searching for three people after an armed robbery at Speedway at 712 N. Hanover St., early Saturday morning.

Police said three people dressed in black clothing with mask coverings entered the Speedway at 5:27 a.m. Saturday, locked the doors behind them and proceeded to threaten the clerk with handguns before pistol-whipping the victim.

The three took cash from one of the registers and left the scene. Police said tire tracks and footprints were located behind the Speedway in an open, abandoned parking lot along Hamilton Street.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Det. Matt Johnston at mmjohnston@nmiddleton.com or at the station at 717-243-7910.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

