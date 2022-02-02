Police: Three arrested after attack in Newville

Newville Borough Police said two 18-year-olds and a juvenile have been charged after attacking a person at a home last week.

Jason Todd Seidel, 18, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony strangulation, two counts of misdemeanor simple assault and one summary count of harassment, and Javen Ryan Murray, 18, of Elliottsburg, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor simple assault and one summary count of harassment after the incident on Jan. 27.

Police were initially called to the first block of West Glebe Avenue for an active assault at 4:15 p.m. Jan. 27.

Police said they learned from the victim and other witnesses that the three men knocked on the victim's door, and when the victim answered it, Murray kicked the door in his face. The three teens then attacked the victim, with witnesses saying they punched, kicked and stepped on the victim's throat.

Police said that at one point during the fight, Seidel is accused of putting the victim in a chokehold for 15 to 20 seconds. Police said they also found a knife on Seidel.

The victim and a friend escaped the scene but later returned once police arrived and requested their presence. EMS was called to the scene, and police determined the victim suffered a black eye, bloody nose, bruised ribs, markings on his back and ligature marks on his neck consistent with asphyxiation.

Police took Seidel and Murray into custody, and they were both arraigned the next day. Bail for Murray was set at $5,000 cash, and bail for Seidel was set at $10,000 cash. They both posted bail, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24.

Police said the juvenile will be charged through the juvenile court system.