Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Feb. 20

Sentinel police log for Feb. 20

Today's Sentinel police log includes thefts from vehicles at a church in Middlesex Township and charges stemming from a nearly two decade-old …

Sentinel police log for Feb. 17

Sentinel police log for Feb. 17

Today's police log includes several crashes with injuries and simple assault and fleeing or attempting to allude officers charges. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists say there's an obvious reason we haven't found life on Mars