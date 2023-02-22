A Carlisle teen will turn 17 in March inside a prison after bail was denied again during a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning in an attempted homicide case.

Jermiah Sellers, who on Wednesday smiled at a sound-asleep family member and snacked on chocolates provided by his lawyer, faces felony attempted homicide and two counts of aggravated assault charges, as well as two misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person in connection with a Jan. 26 shooting outside Minute Stop at Louther and Pitt streets in Carlisle.

Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Birbeck on Wednesday held the charges to higher court and retained the bail denial that Judge Paul Fegley instituted at the initial arraignment.

The district court ruling came after an hourlong hearing where the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office presented three witnesses — two Carlisle police officers and one of the victims in the case.

Sgt. Andrew VanVolkenburg and Officer Ryan Mennor each took the stand Wednesday to testify about their portions of the investigation.

According to the witnesses Wednesday, a woman and her grandson traveled from Carlisle High School to the Minute Stop about 5:30 p.m. Jan. 26, where the grandson visited the mini-market for less than five minutes before returning to the car. When they were leaving, the victim heard a loud noise that she initially thought meant she struck something, but realized later it was a gunshot after seeing a bullet hole in the rear, driver’s side door of her vehicle.

VanVolkenberg and Mennor both confirmed it was a bullet hole in the door and said another bullet hole was located in the midback area of the driver’s seat. The woman driving the vehicle was not injured, and police did not immediately locate the bullet, but the Cumberland County forensics team was called to the police station to evaluate the vehicle.

Mennor said police had initially been called to the area of the Minute Stop for a shots fired call at the same time the victim’s car was struck, though police at the time did not find evidence of a shooting.

In evaluating Carlisle Borough cameras at the scene and throughout the borough, VanVolkenberg determined a man, later identified as Sellers, to be a person of interest based on his proximity to the area of the shooting and his riding his bike to the Minute Stop and leaving after the shooting would have taken place.

Though there were other customers at the Minute Stop and police confirmed Sellers did not interact with the grandson at the shop, Mennor said they focused their attention on the teen as they interviewed witnesses and reviewed more footage.

Mennor testified that one video from borough cameras spotted Sellers through the window of the Minute Stop raising his arm in the direction of the victim’s vehicle. Mennor said Sellers was standing about five feet from the door to the Minute Stop, which is where a 9 mm bullet casing was located.

The camera footage, however, didn’t show a gun, and both officers testified that other surveillance only showed Sellers with his hands in his pockets.

Mennor said the bullet casing was the only evidence found at the scene, but a firearm was recovered, though Mennor was not involved in that part of the investigation and did not present evidence about where and how that was located. Police previously reported that they searched the Sellers family’s residence the day after the shooting before arresting him.

Neither of the officers were the ones to interview Sellers or the victim’s grandson, and the defendant’s defense lawyer pointed out that the prosecution has not presented evidence regarding a motive or proof that Sellers had a gun.

She argued for the felony charges to be dismissed, but Birbeck held the charges to higher court. A formal arraignment is scheduled for April 10.