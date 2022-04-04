 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Teen dies in two-car crash in Dover Township Saturday

Northern York County Regional Police

One person died in a two-car crash near Dover Saturday.

Northern York County Regional Police said the crash happened around 3:17 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Canal Road and Fox Run Road in Dover Township.

Police said an Acura Integra traveling south on Fox Run Road failed to stop for a posted stop sign. The vehicle entered the intersection and collided with Ford F-350 pickup truck traveling east on East Canal Road.

The driver of the Acura was an 18-year-old male resident of Dover Township. He was taken to York Hospital for a head injury.

The passenger of the Acura was a 16-year-old female resident of Dover Township. She suffered severe injuries during the crash. She was transported to York Hospital where she died, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 52-year-old male Dover Township resident, reported that he was not injured.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.

