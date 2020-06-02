Police: Suspects used counterfeit checks to purchase groceries, gift cards at multiple Weis Markets

Lower Allen Township Police are looking for three people they say were involved in fraudulent purchases at multiple Weis Markets stores in the area.

Police said they were dispatched Saturday to the Weis Markets on Lowther Road for a theft that occurred a few days earlier on May 23.

Loss prevention at the grocery store reported to police that one May 23, two women and one man purchased $2,724.35 worth of groceries and gift cards by using three checks.

The checks were eventually returned as counterfeit, according to police.

The three people left in a red Mazda, and police said they believe the same three people have been committing the same crime in multiple stores in the area.

Police ask anyone with information about their identity or whereabouts to contact them at 717-975-7575.

