Police: Suspects cut hole in Turnpike fence in Upper Allen Township, stole multiple vehicles

  • Updated
A Philadelphia man faces charges after police say he was driving a stolen vehicle in the township, police said.

Police say officers were dispatched at 3:20 a.m. May 2 for a report of suspicious activity at a business in the 1100  block of South York Street in Upper Allen Township. An investigation determined that multiple people had cut a hole in a fence that led to the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The culprits then drove multiple stolen vehicles through the damaged fence and onto the westbound lanes of the turnpike, township police said. After a pursuit by state police, one of the vehicles was stopped.

Joel A. Cardona-Thompson, 37, of Philadelphia was identified as the driver, police said.

State police arrested Cardona-Thompson and transported him to Dauphin County Central Booking where he was charged by Upper Allen Township police with felony theft by unlawful taking and conspiracy to commit theft.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 26.

Joel Cardona-Thompson

Cardona-Thompson
