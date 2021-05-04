Police: Suspect pulled lobby fire alarm at Comfort Suites in Carlisle, causing evacuation Sunday

Carlisle Police are looking to identify a man who pulled a lobby fire alarm at Comfort Suites Sunday afternoon before leaving with two other men eastbound on East High Street.

Police said a man entered the hotel in the first block of South Hanover Street at 4:22 p.m. Sunday and immediately pulled the lobby fire alarm before fleeing the scene.

The fire alarm caused an evacuation of the hotel, as well as an emergency response from Carlisle fire departments, according to police.

Police are looking to identify the suspect. Police ask those with information to contact them at 717-243-5252, option 3.