Police: Suspect in McKeesport officer shooting nabbed in West Virginia

PITTSBURGH — A man who police say was handcuffed when he allegedly shot a Pennsylvania police officer three times with a gun police didn't know he had was captured in West Virginia after more than a week on the run, authorities said.

Koby Lee Francis, 22, of McKeesport, was taken into custody by federal marshals shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in Clarksburg, West Virginia, Allegheny County police said in a release. He will be held at the North Central Regional Jail and Correctional Facility in Doddridge County while awaiting extradition.

Francis is charged with aggravated assault, criminal attempt homicide, person not to possess a firearm, flight to avoid apprehension trial or punishment, and escape in the shooting. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Authorities said Officer Gerasimos Athans, 32, who has been on the McKeesport force for four years, had wounds that weren’t life-threatening.

Authorities said earlier that Francis had been arrested after allegedly violating a protection from abuse order before the Dec. 20 gunfire outside the police station in McKeesport, which is near Pittsburgh.