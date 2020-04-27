Police: Stepdad saw them in bed, so Lycoming County pair plotted his death

The man Weaver had contacted told authorities of the plot Thursday night and said he initially thought it was a joke. Pennlive, citing the arrest documents, said he gave investigators a screenshot of a text exchange between Weaver and the woman that read in part:

“He gets off work at 5:30 so we’d have to be there before him and get him as soon as he gets out of his truck before he goes inside. We need to cover our faces ... they have cameras there.”

The exchange ended with: “Just gotta take his body and dispose of him somewhere. So he’s never heard from..or found.”

The arrest documents also describe a text from Weaver to his girlfriend: “Baby I need you to tell me that it’s OK if this happens to him. Like you’re OK with him dying. I need confirmation msg as soon as you can about this.”

The girl responded, according to police: “Yes baby. I have zero affection for him. We’ve talked about it. I just don’t want to lose you is my concern that’s all.”

The only time money was discussed was when the woman — who has not been charged — told the would-be hit man she could give him $30 for gas, authorities said.