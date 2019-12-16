A South Middleton Township woman repeatedly assaulted and threatened to kill state troopers and hospital staff, at one point drawing a BB gun and pointing it at police, State Police at Carlisle said.
Troopers were called to the first block of Pine Road at 6:30 a.m. Sunday and found Rachel Marie Lander, 30, sitting on her bed next to a large knife and tire iron. When asked to stand up, she did so but pulled a black pistol from behind her and pointed it directly at the troopers, police said. The weapon turned out to be a BB gun.
Lander resisted arrest, refusing to place her hands behind her back and biting a trooper on the arm, police said. She also threatened to kill each trooper present.
She was transported to UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle, and while on the way, she headbutted a trooper multiple times, according to police.
Once she arrived at the hospital, she threatened to kill staff members multiple times, kicked a nurse in the jaw and spit in the face of another nurse, police said.
She was charged with 18 felony counts of aggravated assault, along with four counts of misdemeanor terroristic threats and individual misdemeanor counts of possessing an instrument of crime with intent, simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, according to court documents. She was arraigned and confined to Cumberland County Prison, and was unable to post $100,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.