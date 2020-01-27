You are the owner of this article.
Police: Someone sent men to Perry County woman's home through dating website
Police: Someone sent men to Perry County woman's home through dating website

In an apparent act of harassment, an unknown person sent men to a Perry County woman's home expecting sexual activities, State Police at Newport said Monday.

The Watts Township woman contacted police at 4:26 p.m. Jan. 22 and reported that several men had showed up at her home or called her "expecting to participate in sexual activities," police said. 

Officers investigated and determined that someone was using www.meetme.com and giving male suitors her phone number. MeetMe is a website and app that helps people find partners for both friendships and romance. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at Newport at 717-567-3110. 

