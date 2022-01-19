 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Shippensburg man lured teen from Virginia online for sex

Shippensburg Police said a man is in prison after he allegedly lured a 15-year-old Virginia girl to Shippensburg and engaged in sexual activity while knowing her age.

Edward Dante Lee Jr., 24, of Shippensburg, was charged with felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors and two counts of statutory sexual assault in connection with an incident on Saturday.

Police said they were initially contacted on Monday by Ashland Police in Virginia regarding a 15-year-old girl who had been missing since Saturday.

Police said Lee met the girl online through social media, paid for her to come to Shippensburg and committed statutory sexual assault.

The girl was later located and returned to her family.

Lee was arraigned Tuesday in front of Magisterial District Judge H. Anthony Adams, who set bail at $50,000 cash, which Lee was unable to post. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.

Edward Lee

Lee
