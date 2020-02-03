Police seek suspect in York County stabbing

Northern York County Regional Police are looking for a Red Lion man in connection with a stabbing last week in Manchester Township.

Police said Jamal Anderson, 44, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person after a stabbing outside a motel at 6 a.m. Friday.

Police said they were called to the Super 8 Motel on Arsenal Road Friday and found a man with a stab wound to his right thigh. The man was treated at York Hospital and released.

The man reported that his attacker was Anderson, with whom he was having an ongoing dispute, along with a group of women. The man said he encountered Anderson and had a verbal altercation with him before Anderson stabbed him, according to police.

A witness at the scene also identified Anderson, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the crime or whereabouts of Anderson to contact them at 717-292-3647 at 717-467-8355 or at tips@nycrpd.org.