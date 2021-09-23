Police seek suspect from armed robbery in Dillsburg

Carroll Township Police in Northern York County are searching for an armed robbery suspect after a bank robbery Wednesday in Dillsburg.

Police said a man walked into the Citizens Bank at 4 S. Baltimore St., in Dillsburg, around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday and showed a note to the teller and demanded money while holding a handgun.

Using surveillance photos from inside the bank, police said the man was wearing a face covering, a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up and a black hat with a logo on the front. The man exited the rear doors of the bank into the parking lot and ran across West Harrisburg Street, according to police.

He then got into a blue Dodge Avenger with dark tinted windows, which had another person inside the driver's seat, police said.

Anyone with information can contact police through York County Control at 717-854-5571.