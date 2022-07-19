 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Police seek Newville woman in connection to Chambersburg drive-by shooting that killed dog

  • Updated
  • 0
Hailey Torres

Torres

 Photo courtesy of the Chambersburg Police Department

Chambersburg Police are searching for a woman they believe is connected to a shooting that occurred around 12:15 p.m. July 12 in the 300 block of Lincoln Way West in Franklin County.

Hailey Ann Mia Torres, 21, of Newville, is wanted for "criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, hindering apprehension or prosecution and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence," police said. 

An investigation determined that multiple rounds were fired from a blue 2006 Infinity SUV passing the scene, hitting two vehicles and one house, according to an ABC27 article published July 12. 

The article said no one was injured, but a dog was shot and killed in the incident. 

Police believe this was an isolated incident, ABC27 reported.

People are also reading…

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-264-4131.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for July 15

Sentinel police log for July 15

Today's Sentinel police log includes an arrest in two 2021 thefts at the Restaurant Store in Lower Allen, and a drug arrest after a traffic stop in Perry County.

Watch Now: Related Video

Monkeypox surge prompts growing demand for vaccine, testing in U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News