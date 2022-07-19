Police seek Newville woman in connection to Chambersburg drive-by shooting that killed dog

Chambersburg Police are searching for a woman they believe is connected to a shooting that occurred around 12:15 p.m. July 12 in the 300 block of Lincoln Way West in Franklin County.

Hailey Ann Mia Torres, 21, of Newville, is wanted for "criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, hindering apprehension or prosecution and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence," police said.

An investigation determined that multiple rounds were fired from a blue 2006 Infinity SUV passing the scene, hitting two vehicles and one house, according to an ABC27 article published July 12.

The article said no one was injured, but a dog was shot and killed in the incident.

Police believe this was an isolated incident, ABC27 reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-264-4131.